This note is intended for Planet and its audience, to let you know that while we’re mostly up and running, we’ve found a few feeds that aren’t getting pulled in consistently or at all. I’m not sure where the problem is right now – for example, Planet reports some feeds as returning 403 errors, but server logs from the machines those feeds live on don’t show those 403s as having ever been served up. A number of other feeds show Planet reporting “internal server errors”, but again, no such errors are visible elsewhere.

Which is a bit disconcerting, and I have my suspicions, but I won’t be able to properly dig into this stuff for a few days. Apologies for the degraded state of the service, and I’ll report back with more information as I find it. Tracking bug is #1338588.