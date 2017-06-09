This is a minor administrative note about Planet Mozilla.

In the next few weeks I’ll be doing some long-overdue maintenance and cleaning out dead feeds from Planet and the various sub-Planet blogrolls to help keep them focused and helpful.

I’m going to start by scanning existing feeds and culling any that error out every day for the next two weeks. After that I’ll go down the list of remaining feeds individually, and confirm their author’s ongoing involvement in Mozilla and ask for tagged feeds wherever possible. “Involved in Mozilla” can mean a lot of things – the mission, the many projects, the many communities – so I’ll be happy to take a yes or no and leave it at that.

The process should be pretty painless – with a bit of luck you won’t even notice – but I thought I’d give you a heads up regardless. As usual, leave a comment or email me if you’ve got questions.