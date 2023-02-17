Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

February 17, 2023

Over on Mastodon I asked: “What modern utilities should be a standard part of a modern unixy distro? Why? I’ve got jq, pandoc, tldr and a few others on my list, but I’d love to know others.”

Here’s what came back; I’ve roughly grouped them into two categories: new utilities and improvements on the classics.

In no particular order, the new kids on the block:

htop, “a cross-platform interactive process viewer”. An htop-like utility called bottom also got some votes.

As an aside, about htop: one commenter noted that they run HTOP on a non-interactive TTY, something like control-alt-F11; so do I, and it’s great, but you must not do this on sec-critical systems. You can kill processes through htop, and that gives you a choice of signals to issue, and on most machines running systemd “systemd init” responds to SIGTRMIN+1 by dropping back into rescue mode, and that’s a backstage pass to a root shell. I have used this to recover a personal device from an interrupted upgrade that broke PAM. You must never do this on a machine that matters. tmux, a terminal multiplexer. Some people mentioned screen, the classic tool in this space, but noted that it’s getting pretty long in the tooth and tmux is a pure improvement.

HTTPie, a CURL-adjacentish command-line HTTP client for testing and debugging web APIs.

glow, a markdown-on-the-command-line tool that looks great. Lowdown is also interesting.

fzf, a command-line “fuzzy finder” that a few people suggested.

tldr – simplified man pages with practical examples. The world has needed this for a long time.

Datamash: Gnu, I know, but an interesting command-line-math tool.

zsh + OhMyZsh + Alacritty: this trifecta came up a lot and it looks pretty amazing.

VisiData: a tabular data visualization multitool.

jq and jid are both fantastic tools for inspecting and manipulating JSON.

Tree: show you the tree structure of directories, a bit like microdosing on Midnight Commander from back in the day.

Gron, a tool for making JSON greppable.

ncdu, friend of htop and a nice disk usage display for the terminal.

duc, also a nice drive-use visualizer.

rclone, a cloud-storage data-moving multitool.

csvkit: if you spend a lot of time working with comma-separated values, accept no substitutes.

matplotlib: the upgrade over gnuplot you’ve been waiting for.

xidel: this looks like jq-for-html, and I’m intrigued.

The moreutils collection.

nushell: A structured-data pipeline-building shell. This looks amazing.

Improvements on “classic” tools and utilities:

duf a better df.

ripgrep, a line-oriented search tool that recursively searches the current directory for a regex pattern described as a better grep.

sd, a better sed.

fd, a better find

atool, a set of scripts that wrap common compressed-file-format handlers.

bat, a “better cat”.

lsd and exa, both new takes on the venerable ls.

There’s also zoxide: an interesting update to, of all things, cd!

Not really a new thing but a quality of life improvement: the “ducks” alias.

ag, the “silver searcher”. “Fast ack”.

So, there you go. Life in the terminal is still improving here in 2023, it’s great to see.